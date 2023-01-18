Four security personnel martyred in cross-border terrorist attack in Balochistan

At least four security personnel were martyred when terrorists launched an attack from “Iranian soil”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan.

In response, the military’s media wing said that the Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists.

President Dr Arif Alvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Panjgur and expressed grief over the martyrdom of four security personnel in the attack.

The president reiterated that the whole nation was resolved to fight out terrorism.

He paid tribute to the services and great sacrifices of the security personnel for the country.

The president saluted the brave soldiers for their valor and prayed for their high ranks in paradise.

He also sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for strength to them to bear the loss with fortitude.