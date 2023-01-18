Karachi court once again rejects Dania Shah’s bail plea

A local court in Karachi on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Dania Shah, the accused in the scandal involving leakage of indecent videos of Pakistani television host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A Karachi East judge announced the reserved verdict on the bail plea.

Later talking to the media, the suspect’s lawyer Liaquat Gabol contended that the allegations against his client were false and that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove them.

He also announced challenging the decision in the high court.

Shah, however, in earlier court proceedings had admitted that while the relevant videos were on her phone, she did not know who had extracted them from the device and then made them viral.

Dua Aamir - Liaquat’s daughter from first wife - filed a complaint against Dania Shah which led to her arrest by FIA Cybercrime Wing in December from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking and making viral a private video of Aamir Liaquat without his consent.

On the other hand, the arrest of Dania has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

An application has been filed in the high court in which FIA offiicals as well as Investigation Officer (IO) Arifa Saeed have been made respondents.

The petition maintained that legal requirements were not fulfilled in Dania’s arrest and the court was pleaded to declare it illegal.