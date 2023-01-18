Last year saw a Pakistani take Careem’s longest ride

Careem, the popular ride-hailing platform in the region, has released the most interesting trends and insights it saw on its platform across regions where it operates during 2022.

The company reported completing soome 97 million rides, covering 1.2 billion kilometers – close to the distance between Earth and Saturn.

Most rides were recorded in Saudi Arabia, which has opened its doors to tourists and investors alike this year.

However, the single-longest Careem ride in 2022 was recorded in Pakistan.

A Careem user booked a trip for 900 km trip journey from Lahore in Punjab, near the border with India, to the garrison town of Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Typically this is a journey that is only half as long, or around 450km.

The most active customer, however, was to be found in FIFA World Cup mad country, Qatar, taking around 2,480 rides throughout the year. That is around seven rides a day.

Careem is the ride-hailing app of choice for people traveling to and from airports in regions where it operates.

The most Careem rides to and from airports were recorded for the Riyadh Airport.

It was followed by the Dubai International Airport.

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was the third most frequented by Careem captains.

The year saw a massive jump in city-to-city rides, which grew by 51% from 2021. The most popular route, however, was the short trip between Sharjah and Dubai.

The company also reported that over 24,000 trips were made to and from football stadiums during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, that was nothing compared to the 55,000 trips that were made to and from Expo 2022 in Dubai.

In 2022, Careem introduced something unique: intercountry rides.

The rides were introduced to football fans to travel from Saudi Arabia to Doha in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The longest such trip on record was for 313 kilometers.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO, and co-founder of Careem, said, “2022 was an exciting year for Careem as we celebrated our 10th birthday, hit the monumental milestone of 1 billion rides, and supported the success of Expo 2022 Dubai and the FIFA World Cup Qatar.”

“The Super App continued to deliver extraordinary value for customers as Careem Plus grew in popularity, and we introduced a range of innovative new ride-hailing, delivery, fintech, and partner services, while expanding Careem BIKE in the UAE and into KSA.”

Forgetful customers

While Careem has been zipping customers across the continent, it has encountered its fair share of items forgotten in vehicles.

The most frequently forgotten items in Careems were cell phones, laptops, AirPods, and wallets.

Now if only the super app could come up with a solution for that.

The company also highlighted the contributions made by customers, captains, partners, and colleagues, who donated a total of $778,162 in 2022 for various regional causes, including floods in Pakistan among others.