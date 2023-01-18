Careem completes 1 billion km, raises multiple dollars for regional causes in 2022

Careem, the leading multiservice platform in the region, has released the most interesting trends and insights from its operations throughout 2022.

The company reported completing 97 million rides and covering 1.2 billion km, with the most rides recorded in Saudi Arabia.

The longest Careem ride in 2022 was 900 km from Lahore to Abbotobad in Pakistan, and the most active customer took 2,480 rides throughout the year in Qatar.

The airports with the most Careem rides were Riyadh Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. City-to-city rides grew by 51% percent from 2021, and Sharjah to Dubai was the most popular city-to-city route for customers.

The company also reported that over 24,000 trips were made to FIFA World Cup Qatar stadiums and 55,000 trips were made to and from Expo 2022 Dubai.

Careem introduced intercountry rides in 2022 to enable fans to travel from Saudi Arabia to Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar, and the longest trip in Qatar during the tournament was 313 kilometers.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO, and co-founder of Careem, said, “2022 was an exciting year for Careem as we celebrated our 10th birthday, hit the monumental milestone of 1 billion rides, and supported the success of Expo 2022 Dubai and the FIFA World Cup Qatar. The Super App continued to deliver extraordinary value for customers as Careem Plus grew in popularity, and we introduced a range of innovative new ride-hailing, delivery, fintech, and partner services, while expanding Careem BIKE in the UAE and into KSA.”

In addition to the transportation services, Careem also reported that the most frequently forgotten items in Careem cars were cell phones, laptops, AirPods, and wallets.

The company also highlighted the contributions made by customers, Captains, partners, and colleagues, who donated a total of $778,162 in 2022 for regional causes.