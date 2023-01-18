World’s oldest person, Sister André, passes away at 118

In a sad turn of events, the world’s oldest person, French nun Sister André, passed away at the age of 118. Sister André, whose real name was Lucile Randon, passed away in her sleep at a nursing home in Toulon, France.

Born in 1904 in southern France, Sister André lived through two world wars and dedicated much of her life to the Catholic Church. Despite being blind and reliant on a wheelchair in her later years, she continued to care for other elderly people, some of whom were much younger than herself.

Sister André was known for her longevity and was often asked the secret to her long life. In an interview last April with the AFP news agency, she replied, “Only the good Lord knows.” She also attributed her longevity to her work, stating, “People say that work kills, for me, work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108.”

Sister André had a close relationship with her brothers and one of her fondest memories was their safe return from fighting at the end of World War I. “It was rare,” she recalled. “In families, there were usually two dead rather than two alive.”

Sister André was born into a Protestant family, but later converted to Catholicism and was baptized when she was 26 years old.

Driven by her desire to “go further,” she joined an order of nuns known as the Daughters of Charity about 15 years after her decision to join the Catholic Church. She was assigned to a hospital in Vichy, where she spent most of her working life, about 31 years.

In one of her last interviews, Sister André shared a message of unity and love, saying, “People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better.”

Sister André had been Europe’s eldest person for some time, but she entered the Guinness Book of Records last April as the world’s oldest person following the death of Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who lived until she was 119 years old.

It was not her first time in the record books. In 2021, she became the oldest person to recover from Covid-19.

David Tavella, a spokesman from her nursing home, shared the news of her passing with reporters on Tuesday, saying, “There is great sadness but… it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation.” Sister André will be remembered for her long and fulfilling life and her dedication to helping others.