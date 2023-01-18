Siraj asks Asif Zardari to accept JI’s mandate in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq called on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to accept the mandate of his party in the recent Karachi local body elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Haq urged the PPP to practice the democratic principles they espouse and accept the outcome of the elections.

He emphasized the need for stability in Karachi and urged the PPP to accept the reality instead of attempting to influence the results.

Haq vowed that the next mayor of Karachi will be from the JI party, but stated that they are open to discussions with all stakeholders.

When asked about potential alliances with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or PPP, Haq stated that the JI has not yet made a decision.

He also praised the efforts of JI Karachi chief and mayoral candidate, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, and his team for their outstanding performance in the local government polls.

Sindh CM phones Hafiz Naeem

In a move to address the concerns of JI, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made a telephonic call to JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem Rehman.

The chief minister assured the JI leader that he would take necessary steps to resolve any legitimate issues that the party had with the recent local elections in Karachi.

The CM urged JI to take their concerns to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which is responsible for overseeing the electoral process and resolving disputes.

He also pledged to play his part in addressing any issues that fall under the purview of the Sindh government.

JI ultimatum ends

Earlier, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman had given 3pm ultimatum to the ECP to fix results of local bodies elections of Karachi or else they would stage protests.

It is pertinent to mention that JI had alleged PPP-led Sindh government for alleged rigging in the results and claimed that it emerged as the single largest majority party in the Karachi elections.

On Tuesday, the workers of Jamaat-e-Isalmi also held demonstrations outside the press clubs of Buner, Rajan Pur, Nowshera, Muzzfargarh, Khan Pur, Badin, Larkana, Okara, Multan, Kot Addu, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Jacob Abad, Sahiwal and Lower Dir.