Alia Bhatt reveals why she lost weight after her daughter’s birth

Alia Bhat, one of the leading Bollywood actors, who recently welcomed a baby girl, Raha, revealed why she has already returned to her workout routine and is focusing on her physical health

In an interview with the ETimes, Bhatt opened up about her own struggles with body image and the pressure to lose weight for the films.

She acknowledged that the visual nature of films and the constant presence of social media can make it difficult for women to appreciate their bodies, especially after giving birth.

She said, “it is slightly unfair that women are forced to look conventionally attractive for their respective films.”

She said that it was a huge pressure for them (female actors) to cater to the requirements put forth by the producers and filmmakers.

However, the Dear Zindagi actor emphasized that her approach to working out is not about becoming thin or changing her appearance, but rather about being healthy and fit.

She encourages other women to do the same, reminding them to take a moment to appreciate their bodies and not to follow any unhealthy diets.

On the work front, Bhatt has a busy year ahead with a number of projects in the pipeline.

She will next be seen in the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh, set for release on April 28, 2023.

Also, she has a Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, lined up for release.