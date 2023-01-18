WATCH: Stressed out in Lahore? Join drum circle, beat away tension with strangers

In Lahore, a new trend is emerging as more and more people are joining the drum circle, a group of strangers who come together to play drums and find peace of mind.

The drum circle, which is open to people of all ages, has become increasingly popular among citizens looking for a way to alleviate stress and tension in a chaotic environment.

Dr Ramesh, a nutritionist and drum enthusiast, started the drum circle as a way to engage people in public places.

He leads the group in clap therapy with the drums, which he believes is an effective way to bring peace of mind to participants.

“It’s difficult for people to come together in today’s environment, so the drum circle provides an opportunity for them to have fun and forget their troubles,” says Dr Ramesh.

The drum circle is not just for those who want to play the drums. Even if you don’t want to play, you can still participate and enjoy the experience.

The colorful drums and the music created by the group create a sense of unity and peace, which is what draws people to the drum circle.