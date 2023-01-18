Imran claims no connection with COAS Munir but foresees elections latest by April

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that the incumbent federal government will be forced to hold general elections by April as he cited the country’s dire economic situation as the main reason for this prediction.

In an interview with the BBC News Urdu, ex-PM reiterated that free and fair elections are the only solution to save Pakistan from a situation similar to Sri Lanka.

Notably, this is his first formal interview following dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies.

Khan also alleged that the incumbent government came to power through an auction, not through democratic elections, and that there is no relationship between him and the new army chief.

He added that investors and businessmen have no faith in the current government, as long as there are no fair and transparent elections in Pakistan.

Khan further stated that the country’s economy is in a precarious state, with only $4 billion in reserves while imports worth the same amount lying at the ports due to shortage of dollars.

He noted that unemployment is on the rise and factories are closing, making it difficult to spend the next two months.

Establishment pressurized Elahi

The former prime minister also claimed that the establishment pressurized Punjab Chief Minister (now interim) Parvez Elahi to become the CM of PML-N or not to leave the seat.

However, Imran praised Elahi saying that he remained loyal to them and dissolved the assembly as per their decision.

No relation with COAS Munir

PTI chairman was asked about his relationship with the new Army Chief General Asim Munir, and if he had established connections with the military’s new leadership through the support of President Arif Alvi.

In response, Khan stated, “As of now, there is no relation with the new army chief.”