Sindh livestock dept develops vaccine locally for lumpy skin disease

Sindh Livestock Department has developed vaccine for lumpy skin disease (LSD) which would massively cut cost required for import of vaccine for cattle suffering from deadly virus.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that primarily affects cattle and causes significant economic losses to farmers due to decreased milk production and reduced weight gain of infected animals.

Sindh Livestock Department Director General (DG) Dr Nazir Hussain and his team developed the vaccine.

He said that after the outbreak, four million doses of vaccines were imported from Turkey that cost Rs250 per dose.

In comparison to imported vaccine, the locally developed vaccine will cost only Rs10 to Rs15 per dose.

“Turkey, Russia, Jordan, and South Africa are developing vaccine for the disease,” Dr Nazir added.

It is pertinent to note that Vector-borne, transboundary disease started emerging late in Sindh in 2021.

As per statistics, of nine million cattle in Sindh, 3.9 million have now been vaccinated.