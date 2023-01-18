Did you know sugar consumption can make you bald?

Everyone is aware of the numerous negative effects sugar-sweetened beverages have on one’s health. A recent study, however, found a link between higher consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and an increased risk of male pattern hair loss (MPHL).

The study, conducted in China by researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing, was recently published in the journal Nutrients.

MPHL is the most common form of hair loss in men, affecting around 30-50% of men by age 50, and recent studies suggest that the rate of MPHL may be increasing.

The study, published in Nutrients, recruited 1028 college students and teachers from 31 provinces in China and found that individuals with MPHL consumed an average of 4.3 liters of SSBs per week compared to just 2.5 liters among those without the condition.

The study participants were surveyed on their basic sociodemographic information, hair status, dietary intake, lifestyle, and psychological status.

SSB consumption was determined from responses to the 15-item Beverage Intake Questionnaire, which examined their consumption of beverages in the last month.

SSBs included sweetened juice beverages, soft drinks, energy, and sports drinks, sweetened milk, and sweetened tea and coffee.

The researchers found that individuals with MPHL were more likely to be older, be current or former smokers, have a lower education level, engage in less physical activity.

The study also says these people have a shorter sleep duration, have experienced severe anxiety or PTSD, have a positive family history of MPHL, have MPHL-related conditions, and dyed, permed, bleached, or relaxed hair.

They further found that those with MPHL consumed more deep-fried food, sugar and honey, sweets and ice cream, and fewer vegetables than those without the condition.

The researchers noted that the association between SSB consumption and MPHL remained even after adjusting for possible confounders, including sociodemographic factors, dietary intake, and psychological status.

The study suggests that reducing SSB consumption may be a potential lifestyle choice to reduce the risk of MPHL in men.