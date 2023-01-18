CTD arrests five terrorists of banned outfit in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday reported arresting five terrorists of a banned outfit in Karachi during operation in areas of Moach Goth and Empress Market.

The accused were planning to explode a high voltage transmission line, that supplied electricity to the Hub.

The arrests came under the joint operation carried in the area by security agencies and Sindh Rangers, after they received a tip-off.

CTD officials reported that the accused had been arrested on Tuesday, in raids launched in Moach Goth and Empress Market.

They added that the suspects were involved in selling of explosives, weapons and target killing.