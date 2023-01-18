WhatsApp unveils five game-changing features for billions of users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on some major changes that will soon be rolled out to billions of users.

According to WABetaInfo, who have dug into the app’s beta version, the changes include two major tweaks to images, as well as new features to make it easier to move chat history between Android phones, forward media with captions, block contacts, and record video.

Text detection

One of the most exciting changes is the ability to detect text in WhatsApp photos, so users can easily copy and paste it. This feature is currently being tested in the beta version of the app.

Chat migration

Another major change is the ability to move WhatsApp chat history between Android phones without using Google Drive, which is currently under development.

Media caption

WhatsApp is also testing a new feature that allows users to forward media with a caption, making it easier to share photos and videos with context.

Block shortcut

The company is working on a block shortcut in the chat list to make it easier for users to block unwanted contacts.

Easy video mode

Lastly, WhatsApp is also developing a new camera mode that will make it much easier to record video.

It’s worth noting that none of these changes have been rolled out to the general release version of WhatsApp yet, so it’s a real sneak peek into the future of the app.

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say exactly when these changes will be live, but WhatsApp could take weeks or even months to roll them out to the public.