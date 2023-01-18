Visa appoints new country manager to boost e-commerce in Pakistan

Visa, digital payments giant, has appointed a new Country Manager for Pakistan; reaffirming its commitment to support the country’s growing e-commerce community.

Umar Khan, who brings over 20 years of global and cross-industry experience, will lead Visa’s operations in Pakistan and will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s market strategy in the country.

In his new role based in Karachi, Umar will work to support clients and government partners in meeting the increasing demand for seamless and secure digital payments.

This move by Visa highlights the growing potential of the e-commerce market in Pakistan, and the company said that they are dedicated to providing easy and reliable payment solutions to the local community.

Leila Serhan, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for the North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan (NALP) region, said in a statement, “Umar is joining Visa in Pakistan at a time of significant opportunity in payments, commerce, and money movement. He will be instrumental in continuing to build on our strong momentum and delivering at the highest level to support our clients and partners.”

This appointment is a significant step for Visa as it will help to drive financial inclusion, support a cashless economy and strengthen its regional leadership in Pakistan, the company said in a press release.

Moreover, the company also said that with the appointment of Umar Khan as Country Manager, Visa is well-positioned to continue its growth in the Pakistani market and support the country’s e-commerce community.