Australian Women beat Pakistan Women team by 10 wickets to go 2-0 up

Hosts chase 126 runs target in just 19.2 overs without loss of any wicket
Samaa Web Desk Jan 18, 2023
<p>Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot in second ODI against Pakistan. PHOTO: Cricket Australia</p>

<p>Phoebe Litchfield raises her bat after scoring consecutive half-centuries. PHOTO: Cricket Australia</p>

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team suffered another loss in the ODI series against Australian women on Wednesday, as the hosts chased the 126 runs target without loss of any wicket.

This time Pakistan Women Team’s captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first. But it did not go according to the plan.

Darcie Brown struck early once again and dismissed Sidra Ameen for two runs.

Skipper Bismah scored 21 runs off 48 deliveries but Annabel Sutherland dismissed her LBW in her first over.

Nida Dar, who was top scorer for Pakistan in the first match as well, scored 24 runs before she unfortunately got run out on the non-striker’s end.

Spinner Alana King bowled Pakistan’s last two batters Kainat Imtiaz and Sadiq Iqbal as Pakistan got bowled out for just 125.

19-year-old Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield scored second consecutive half-century of just 46 deliveries.

Beth Mooney remained not out on 57 whereas Litchfield once again scored the winning runs.

