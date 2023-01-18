‘A must-see’: Priyanka Chopra raves about Pakistani film Joyland once again

The renowned Indian actor Priyanka Chopra has yet again praised Pakistani first queer-themed film Joyland, calling it a must-watch.

The Pakistani film, Joyland, continues to receive praise from celebrities and industry professionals.

On Tuesday, famous Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter and Instagram to heap praise on the film, saying that Joyland is “truly a joy to watch” and a “must-watch” for audiences.

Reacting to Priyanka’s message, the film’s official handle on Instagram stories said, “Thank you, Priyanka Chopra.” Director Saim Sadiq, too took to Instagram Stories, and thanked Priyanka, writing, “Thanks a lot.”

Actor Rasti Farooq also reshared Chopra’s story on Instagram and said, “Thanks Priyanka Chopra, I am really proud that our film has spoken to many audiences across the world and that it humanises Pakistanis in its own spectacular way.”

Earlier, the Mary Kom actor praised the film when it made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, where it won a Jury Prize of the Un Certain Regard and the Queer Palm.

It has since been screened at numerous festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and has been nominated for the best international film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

Additionally, Joyland has made history as the first-ever Pakistani film to be shortlisted for the Oscars, as Pakistan’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards.

Despite the praise and recognition the film has received, the government of Pakistan had initially banned the movie from screening in nationwide cinemas, citing “highly objectionable” material.

However, the film’s talented cast and crew, as well as other Pakistani celebrities have helped to bring this story to audiences across the world.

Directed by Saim Sadiq, the movie follows the story of the youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family who falls in love with Biba, a transgender woman.

The film stars Sania Saeed along with Ali Junejo, Aleena Khan, Sarwat Geelani, Rasti Faruq, Salman Pirzada, and Sohail Samir, and has received widespread critical acclaim.