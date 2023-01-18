Imran Khan gets notice from court in female judge threatening case

The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued another notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the female judge threatening case.

The local court had summoned former prime minister Imran Khan on January 18 in the case of threatening a female judge, but he skipped proceeding.

Imran had previously submitted an apology to the judge as well.

In August, former prime minister Imran Khan had, from the pulpit of his protest container, had issued controversial remarks against Additional and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and a case was registered against him with the Margalla police station.

Initially, Imran was booked under terrorism laws but the charges were quashed on the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the case was transferred from anti-terrorism court to a sessions court.