Swiatek, Pegula lead charge at rain-marred Australian Open

World number one Iga Swiatek and dangerous American Jessica Pegula led the charge into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday as wild weather again played havoc.

Polish title favourite Swiatek swept past Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena while third seed Pegula downed Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).

Greece’s Maria Sakkari also went through, but she looked anything but the sixth seed in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 struggle against Russian qualifier and college student Diana Shnaider.

Only matches on the three main stadiums, which have roofs, were able to begin on time as persistent rain compounded a scheduling backlog, with hours again lost to the conditions.

It followed intense heat then torrential rain on Tuesday, with long delays and a slew of matches called off.

Swiatek said after a tough first-round test that she needed to find some extra “intensity”, and she found the spark against world number 84 Osorio.

“It was really intense physically and Camila didn’t give me many points for free, so I needed to really work for every and each of them,” she said.

The three-time major winner will face either 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada or Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the third round.

Pegula, who beat Swiatek at the United Cup this month, was clinical in the first set against 38th-ranked Sasnovich, but put through her paces in the second.

But she was content with her performance ahead of a next round clash with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk or Australian Olivia Gadecki.

“My game really suits the conditions in Australia,” said Pegula. “Every tournament you want to take it one match at a time, but also have big goals.”