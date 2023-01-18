ECP restores membership of 36 lawmakers after they submit asset details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored the membership of 36 parliamentarians, after they submitted details of assets and liabilities owned by them and their families.

The restored members include eight Senators and 25 from the National Assembly (NA) and three from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

On January 16, ECP had suspended memberships of at least 271 parliamentarians, who failed to submit their detail of assets.

The lawmakers whose membership was restored included Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N), Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML-Q), Naveed Qamar (PPP), Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, Aysha Rajab Ali, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das and others have been restored.

It is pertinent to note that the ECP had sought details of assets held by all parliamentarians under Section 42-A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, and Section 25A of the Senate (Elections) Act, 1975.

Under the law, all the 1,190 lawmakers were due to submit details of their assets by December 31, 2022. But once the deadline ended, the ECP gave lawmakers a grace period of 15 days to submit details of assets by January 15.

However, 271 lawmakers failed to submit details of their assets in time and were subsequently suspended.