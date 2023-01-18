KP Assembly dissolved as governor accepts CM Mahmood Khan’s summary

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has approved the assembly dissolution summary which was sent by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday evening.

The governor signed the summary today (Wednesday) after which the KP Assembly has been dissolved.

In terms of Clause (4) of Article 224-A of the constitution, the incumbent Chief Minister Mehmood Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the care-taker Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, Mahmood Khan sent the dissolution summary to the governor. The move came after the ‘farewell’ meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar.

While speaking to the media, Khan said this decision was taken due to the interest of the country. “We will make our government across the country with a two-third majority in the upcoming elections.”