Maryam Nawaz likely to return to Pakistan on weekend

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will likely return to Pakistan on the weekend.

This was decided during a high-level meeting of the PML-N on Tuesday.

It was decided that Maryam is most likely to return to Pakistan on the night between Friday and Saturday after a stopover in Dubai.

High-level confab summoned in London

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has summoned a high-level meeting of the party in London to discuss the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

It is expected that PML-N Punjab President and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will travel to London later this week.

Sanaullah is expected to remain in London for around a week.

Sources within the party say that key matters such as the upcoming general elections, by-polls in Punjab and failure to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab assembly will be on the agenda along with other reservations of senior party members.

Details of Maryam’s return to Pakistan is also expected to be discussed.