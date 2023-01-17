Former champions Chelsea, Liverpool struggling in Premier League

Two of the most successful clubs of Premier League history, Chelsea and Liverpool might not qualify for Champions League next season, if things remained same for both clubs.

Liverpool, who won the title in 2019-2020 season and finished as runner-up last season, but this season (as of 17 January 2023), they were sitting in the ninth place.

The merseyside team’s last loss was miserable one against Brighton, who defeated them 3-0. The boss, Jurgen Klopp termed it one of the worst performances.

Klopp’s side suffered six losses in first 18 games, which is three times of than (2) losses they suffered in 38 games last season.

They also suffered 3-1 loss against Brentford, on 2 January 2023, which meant both Brighton and Brentford were above them in points table, who were playing in the lower division few seasons back.

But below Liverpool in the points table are 2016-2017 champions Chelsea, who lost three games in a row, including two games against Manchester City and failed to win first four matches in 2023.

Graham Potter had replaced Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel few months back but there were already chants about him getting sacked in Chelsea’s game against Fulham.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool would find it difficult to qualify for Champions League directly.

Chelsea had also finished outside top 4 in 2011-2012 season, but qualified next season as the winners of Champions League. But even that could be difficult this season, considering Chelsea’s form.