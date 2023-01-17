NA speaker approves resignations of 35 PTI members

In a surprising move, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday approved the resignations of 35 lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Subsequently, a notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The move comes amid threats from the PTI to return to parliament only to foil a vote of confidence which the party hoped President Dr Arif Alvi would seek from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the notification, Ashraf accepted the resignations and issued a notification on January 17 to de-notify the lawmakers.

It included senior PTI lawmakers including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood , Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.

Now, the ECP will initiate a process for holding by-elections on these seats to fill it.

Below is a full list of lawmakers and their constituencies whose resignations were accepted: