NA speaker approves resignations of 35 PTI members

Resignations of senior leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry accepted
Zulqarnain Iqbal Jan 17, 2023
<p>Samaa; File photo</p>

In a surprising move, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday approved the resignations of 35 lawmakers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Subsequently, a notification to de-seat the lawmakers who had resigned was also issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The move comes amid threats from the PTI to return to parliament only to foil a vote of confidence which the party hoped President Dr Arif Alvi would seek from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the notification, Ashraf accepted the resignations and issued a notification on January 17 to de-notify the lawmakers.

It included senior PTI lawmakers including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood , Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.

Now, the ECP will initiate a process for holding by-elections on these seats to fill it.

Below is a full list of lawmakers and their constituencies whose resignations were accepted:

Sr. No Name Constituency
1 Murad Saeed NA-4 Swat-III
2 Omar Ayub Khan NA-17 Haripur-I
3 Asad Qaiser NA-18 Swabi-I
4 Pervaiz Khattak NA-25 Nowshera-I
5 Imran Khattak NA-25 Nowshera-II
6 Sheharyar Afridi NA-32 Kohat
7 Ali Amin Gandapur NA-38 DI Khan-I
8 Noorul Haq Qadri NA-43 Khyber IV
9 Raja Khurram Nawaz NA-52 ICT-I
10 Ali Nawaz Awan NA-53 ICT-II
11 Asad Umar NA-54 ICT-III
12 Sadaqat Ali Khan NA-57 Rawalpindi-I
13 Ghulam Sarwar Khan NA-59 Rawalpindi-III
14 Shiekh Rashid Shafique NA-60 Rawalpindi IV
15 Sheikh Rahid Ahmed NA-62 Rawalpindi VI
16 Mansoor Hayat Khan NA-63 Rawalpindi VII
17 Fawad Ahmed NA-67 Jehlum II
18 Sanaullah Mastikhel NA-97 Bhakkar-I
19 Hammad Azhar NA-126 Lahore-IV
20 Shafqat Mahmood NA-130 Lahore-VIII
21 Malik Amir Dogar NA-155 Multan-II
22 Shah Mahmood Qureshi NA-156 Multan-III
23 Zartaj Gul NA-191 DG Khan-III
24 Faheem Khan NA-241 Korangi Khi-III
25 Saifur Rehman NA-242 Karachi East-I
26 Alamgir Khan NA-243 Karachi East-II
27 Ali Haider Zaidi NA-244 Karachi East-III
28 Aftab Hussain Saddique NA-247 Karachi South-II
29 Attaullah NA-250 Karachi West-III
30 Aftab Jhangir NA-252 Karachi West-V
31 Muhammad Aslam Khan NA-254 Karachi Central-II
32 Najeeb Haroon NA-256 Karachi Central-IV
33 Qasim Khan Suri NA-265 Quetta-II
Reserve Seats
34 Aliya Hamza Malik Reserved Seats for women
35 Kanwal Shauzab Reserved Seats for women

