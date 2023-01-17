PCB clears payments of all foreign, local players, mentors of PJL

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) member management committee Shakil Shaikh revealed on Tuesday that payments were made to all local, foreign players and mentors of Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Shakil Shaikh took a dig at ex chairman PCB Ramiz Raja and tweeted that the dues were cleared, which he called “Ramiz’s messy financial backlog of Pak Jr League.”

Shakil Shaikh had earlier tweeted on 5 January that Ramiz Raja had left massive outstanding balance and also shared the details.

In his tweet, Shakil Shaikh also mentioned that Ramiz Raja bought a bullet proof car for himself and caused a loss of $ 4.3 million to PCB.