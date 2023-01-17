Watch Live
PCB clears payments of all foreign, local players, mentors of PJL

Member MC PCB Shakil Shaikh takes a dig at ex chairman PCB Ramiz Raja in his tweet
Qadir Khawaja Jan 17, 2023
<p>Pakistan Junior League (PJL) players talking to Babar Azam and Muhammad Yousaf. PHOTO: PCB/File</p>

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) member management committee Shakil Shaikh revealed on Tuesday that payments were made to all local, foreign players and mentors of Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Shakil Shaikh took a dig at ex chairman PCB Ramiz Raja and tweeted that the dues were cleared, which he called “Ramiz’s messy financial backlog of Pak Jr League.”

Shakil Shaikh had earlier tweeted on 5 January that Ramiz Raja had left massive outstanding balance and also shared the details.

In his tweet, Shakil Shaikh also mentioned that Ramiz Raja bought a bullet proof car for himself and caused a loss of $ 4.3 million to PCB.

