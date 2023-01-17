Nawaz directs Shehbaz to take PDM, allies into confidence over CM nominations

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif advised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday too consult allies when finalizing nominees for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Shehbaz had called Nawaz on Tuesday and briefed him about the party’s decisions on names.

Nawaz directed Shehbaz to take Asif Ali Zardari and PDM into confidence on the nominations.

As the deadline to nominate candidates for the caretaker chief minister in Punjab inches closer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-Q supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.