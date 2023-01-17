Waqar Younis rubbishes rumors of becoming Pakistan’s bowling coach

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former head coach and bowling coach Waqar Younis rubbished the rumours and clarified on Tuesday that he does not intend to becoming bowling coach of Pakistan.

A Twitterati had tweeted that Waqar Younis was approached by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for selection committee and bowling coach role.

Waqar Younis did not like the tweet and replied that he was disappointed with the selection of words.

In his next tweet Waqar Younis clarified that he did not intend to become the coach nor he was approached.

In the past, Waqar Younis was appointed as bowling coach in 2006 and 2019 whereas he served as head coach in 2010 and 2014.