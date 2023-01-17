PTI’s nominee for interim CM Naseer Ahmad turns out to be a dual national

Naseer Ahmad, one of the nominees of the ruling coalition of PTI and PML-Q for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, turned out to be a dual national.

He was among the three nominees for heading the caretaker setup in the most populous province.

Naseer Ahmad Khan had a construction business in Africa and previously served as federal health minister in Pervez Musharraf’s government.

He also served as Punjab’s health minister from 1985 and 1988.

Former Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary Kanwar Dilshad told to SAMAA TV that Naseer Ahmad could be a good choice to lead Punjab in the caretaker setup but mentioned that as per Article 22, a dual national could not hold a public office.

Earlier, interim Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi named Naseer Ahmad Khan, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Nasir Mahmood Khosa as the government’s nominees for the top spot after consultation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is a government officer while Nasir Mahmood Khosa already refused to take on the responsibility.

PM Shehbaz approaches allies

As the deadline to nominate candidates for the caretaker chief minister in Punjab inches closer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari, PML-Q supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussaain and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

All the coalition partners threw the ball in PML-N’s court for nominations for the caretaker chief minister.

It is pertinent to note that the opposition is bound to suggest three names for the Punjab’s caretaker CM by 10:10 pm today (Tuesday) as per the Constitution.

Otherwise, the matter will land in the parliamentary committee led by the assembly’s speaker that would have three days to develop consensus on a name.

If even that doesn’t work out, the ECP would decide the name.

Nawaz Sharif chairs virtual meeting of PML-N

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif chaired an important party meeting from London via video link to review and finalize three nominations for the caretaker CM.

Former speaker of National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq - while talking to SAMAA TV correspondent said that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon and revealed who was behind the ordeals and hardships he faced.