Cold snap to continue until next week by Karachi: PMD

The current cold snap in Karachi will last for a few days longer in the coming days after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a fresh alert on Tuesday.

The Met Office stated a westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan tomorrow (Wednesday), which can produce rain and snowfall in various parts of the province.

Under the influence of this weather system, isolated rainfall is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Muslim Bagh, Kalat, Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran coast on January 18 and January 19.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz warned the new wave of cold may start in Karachi on January 21 due to rains in Balochistan, during which the temperature will reach single digits and continue till the weekend.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, and the humidity rate reached at 30%.

Another weather system is likely to approach the upper parts of the country from January 21.