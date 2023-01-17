Saeed Ghani claims PPP also has reservations on results of some seats

Sindh provincial minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani on Tuesday said that seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi, Hyderabad local government polls were surprising, unlike the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) but insisted that everyone must accept the results.

If manipulating results was that easy, then I would have made my own brother win a seat, he said during a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

Ghani said that JI, which was nowhere to be seen in the city during the general elections in 2018, to abruptly win so many seats during the local government elections was shocking

Commenting on the objections raised by the JI and demand for recount on 10 seats, the PPP leader said that whoever has objections on election results can avail the legally available methods to challenge it.

Adding that every party must accept each other’s mandate, as everyone keeps a little doubt on results.

He added that in Landhi Town, the results came with the maximum delay, but still JI won there by majority.

So, JI must not remain in any doubt about rigging; he remarked.

Saeed Ghani said that JI had been complaining about result manipulation in Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) polling station, but still they won 39 out of 43 seats.

District Korangi had 37 seats in total, out of which JI won 19, PTI won 8; whereas PPP won only four.

He added that JI had been enraged on delay polling results from Korangi, but surprisingly they won all sets from there.

Our candidates also requested a recount in several UCs and there exist options in law to get the objections removed, said Saeed Ghani.