SC suggests PTI return to NA for amicable resolution on NAB law amendments

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that the matter of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law could be resolved amicably if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) returns to National Assembly (NA).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against amendments in NAB law.

During the hearing, the court discussed the possibility of PTI returning to the NA as per news stories and how it relates to the matter of NAB amendments.

The chief justice asked the government’s counsel Makhdoom Ali if they were ready to work with PTI if the political party returned to the lower house.

The counsel replied that he could not comment on it without instruction from the government, but he added that PTI could table a bill for amendments to the NAB law.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that both the government and PTI would want an effective accountability law which they could make together.

He emphasized that in the case of NAB amendments, national interest should be prevalent and legislation should be done through consensus instead of the majority opinion.

CJP Bandial stated that the top court has always wanted this matter to be resolved in the parliament.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also inquired whether it would not be appropriate for PTI to bring an amendment bill to the assembly and have a discussion on it.

He suggested that something good may come out of the discussion and if the problem is not resolved in the NA, Imran Khan can come to the court.