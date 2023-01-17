Faisalabad man kills faith healer after his estranged wife divorced him

A resident of Faisalabad named Muhammad Hassan killed a faith healer named Baba Sajid Rafique as the amulet given by the latter did not work as ‘elixir of love’ to invoke feelings in his estranged wife. Instead, they parted ways.

Hassan’s wife had moved out of their home after a domestic fight.

Desperate to win her back, Muhammad sought the help of a local faith healer named Baba Sajid Rafique.

Baba Sajid gave Muhammad an amulet, claiming that it would help cool down his wife’s anger and bring her back to him.

However, the amulet proved to be nothing more than a false hope. Instead of bringing them back together, it only led to the end of their relationship and a divorce.

Feeling betrayed and filled with anger, Muhammad decided to take matters into his own hands. He sought revenge on Baba Sajid, the man who had promised him a way to fix his broken relationship.

In a fit of rage, he killed the faith healer and disposed of his body in a nearby canal.

Two days later, the police found the victim’s body and took it to the morgue for an examination.

They soon arrested Muhammad and began an investigation into the murder.