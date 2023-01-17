PMO’s expenses during Imran Khan’s regime totaled more than Rs900m

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) incurred expenses worth more than Rs900 million between 2019 to 2021, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the prime minister.

This was disclosed in a report on the expenses incurred by the PMO which was presented in the Senate on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan.

During the meeting Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that former prime minister had talked about coming to office on a bicycle to cut costs, but instead chose costly travels using the state helicopter.

At this, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi remarked that Imran Khan during his tenure spent around Rs900m out of the Rs1 billion allocated for the PMO.

At this, Senator Shahzad Waseem posed a counter question of where are details of the flood relief funds and where have they been spent.

Awan responded that it was an irrelevant question, adding that he will be happy to provide details of the flood relief funds and their allocation if a proper written question is submitted according to the rules.