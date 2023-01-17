Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash New Zealand to reach Quarterfinal

3-time world champions Netherlands booked their spot in the Quarterfinal of 2023 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar, India on Monday.

Netherlands, who also lost four World Cup finals, including 1994 against Pakistan, led 3-0 at the half-time.

They scored another goal in the second half to win second consecutive match by the same margin, after beating Malaysia 4-0 in first game.

In another match, 3-time world champions Australia clashed with 2016 Olympic champions Argentina.

Australia led 2-1 at the half-time but Argentina fought back and levelled in the second-half. Both teams shared a point as both scored 3 goals at the end of 60 minutes, four quarters.

Both teams have four points after two matches and both could book their spot in the next round.