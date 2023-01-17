PML-N finalized names for Punjab caretaker chief minister: Malik

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized the names for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

This was said by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan following a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

After the meeting, SAPM said he had completed consultation with the premier over the matter.

He added that the names will be forwarded to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Malik refused to reveal any of the names till they get approval from coalition partners.

SAPM said that after approval from Zardari, the premier will send these names to Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman.