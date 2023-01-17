If Karachi’s mayor is from JI he will suffer: Farooq Sattar

If Karachi’s next mayor is elected from the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will not give it any powers.

This ominous warning was issued by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday while speaking to SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

Sattar, who had served as Karachi’s mayor in 1987 and had recently returned to the party, criticized the PPP.

He noted MQM-P’s coalition partner had played craftily during Karachi local government polls.

The PPP has increased their seats in a deceptive manner which is why even the JI was claimed that the PPP had snatched LG seats.

“The PPP will not give power to any local body (not ruled by the PPP) so if the JI can successfully elect their mayor, they will suffer,” Sattar asserted, pointing to the fate of fellow party members Mustafa Kamal and Wasim Akhtar who both spent large periods as the city’s mayor sans power or funds.

PPP had emerged as the largest party in Karachi during Sunday’s LG elections with 93 seats. However, the JI secured a close second position with 86 seats followed by PTI with 40 seats, putting them in pole position to form the next local government in the city.

The MQM, however, had announced to boycott the second phase of local government elections in major urban areas of the province in a ‘protest’ against the attitude of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).