ECP reserves verdict against PTI leaders in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other party leaders including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, after they failed to appear before the it today despite a final warning.

The commission, in its last order, had directed the three lawmakers to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000 and appear in the next hearing on January 17.

Imran Khan had been given a final warning to appear on Tuesday (January 17), but he failed to comply with the order.

Following the final warning, ECP on January 10 had issued bailable warrants for the three PTI leaders; which Fawad Chaudhry termed as an insult of the high court.

Later Lahore High Court (LHC) on January 16, suspended the arrest warrants of PTI members.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Balochistan ECP member inquired about the absence of former prime minister and PTI other leaders.

The commission’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member remarked that the high court had suspended the arrest warrants of PTI leaders, but did not stop them from appearing before the commission.

Any application for exemption from appearing had also not been filed, the KP member added.

A representative of Imran said that the PTI leaders did not appear as their senior lawyer had gone to attend funeral of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abdul Latif Afridi.

ECP member remarked that if the PTI counsel did not appear in the next hearing, the representation letters filed by them will be cancelled.

Following the remarks, ECP reserved ts decision and adjourned the hearing until January 24.