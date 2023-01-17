Surgical instruments left in patient’s stomach retained after four months

A 26-year-old woman from Faisalabad, Saba Bibi, has alleged negligence on the part of a private hospital located on Jaranwala Road.

According to Bibi, she underwent surgery for a tumor at the hospital, but was left with surgical instruments in her stomach. Ultrasound reports indicate that the retained instruments measured approximately five centimeters in size.

Bibi stated that she experienced abdominal pain following the surgery, but the hospital staff allegedly dismissed her complaints and administered high-dose painkillers instead. The instruments were only discovered four months later.

Bibi’s family has initiated legal action and seeking justice.

Furthermore, the victim claims that the private hospital consumed all her health card credit, forcing her to seek treatment at a government hospital.

The hospital management was unavailable for comment on the matter.