Star cricketer Babar Azam honey trapped? Fans react

Babar Azam, the young and talented captain and batsman of the Pakistani cricket team, found himself in the midst of a scandal as a girl named Eisha releases cryptic chats and a voice notes.

Every sportsperson experiences ups and downs, but the star batter is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In what has been claimed as a ‘leaked’, a few videos and WhatsApp chats, allegedly of the Pakistani cricketer, have surfaced online.

A girl, who calls herself Eisha Babar Azam, claimed that the chats were between her and Azam, and that he had made false promises to her while he was already engaged to his cousin.

Taking to her Instagram account (Eisha has created multiple accounts of the same name with same content), the girl shared a series of stories and posts against the cricketer.

The girl has shared some cryptic chats, a voice note, and a couple of videos.

In one of the posts, she shared a video in which the girl’s face is hidden as she is sitting next to the star cricketer.

In another post, she shared a screen recording of face timing with Azam, and in another, she shared an audio message. However, she later deleted the media from her account.

She wrote on her Instagram stories that she is certain that the truth will come out even though she knows that no one will believe her.

Although Babar Azam has not made any official statement regarding Eisha’s claims, but he shared a picture on his Instagram yesterday, with a caption “Doesn’t take too much to be happy”.

His father, Azam Siddique, shared a tweet in support of him.

Also, Azam’s fans have expressed their support for him and are refusing to believe in the allegations and are saying that this is an alleged agenda to remove him from captaincy.

Check out Babar Azam’s fans reaction to the latest controversy.

Shoaib Jatt, a Pakistani journalist, who is known to be a staunch critic of Babar Azam was accused by Pakistani cricket fans of being behind the leaked videos.

Some pointed out that the person who first posted the videos on social media was following Shoaib Jatt, to which the journalist responded on Twitter saying, “I have no connection with this scandal at all. I respect Babar Azam a lot and I feel he is on the process to become great.”

He added, “I am reiterating I have nothing to do with his scandal and appeal to not connect me with it.”