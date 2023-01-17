Watch Live
Are you experiencing display glitches on your iPhone 14 Pro? You’re not alone!

Apple confirmed that it is aware of issue, planning to release software update to fix problem
Samaa Web Desk Jan 17, 2023
<p>PHOTO: Apple</p>

If you’re an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max user and have been experiencing strange display issues, such as yellow and green horizontal lines flashing across your screen, you’re not alone.

Many users have reported the problem since the iOS 16 update, and it seems to be becoming more common.

Apple has confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is planning to release a software update to fix the issue.

The fix will be included in an upcoming patch or iOS 16.3, which is currently being tested by Apple’s public beta program members.

This is not the first time iPhone users have faced display issues, as the latest iOS 16 update brought new bugs for iPhone users worldwide.

The bug caused all animations on the screen to stop working entirely, leaving many iPhone 14 Pro users frustrated and concerned.

However, it seems that Apple is taking the issue seriously and is working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Users can expect the fix to be included in an upcoming update.

