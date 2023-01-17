Lawyers announce nationwide strike against Afridi’s murder

The legal fraternity announced Tuesday a nationwide strike against the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abdul Latif Afridi in the bar room at the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The PHC observed a three-day mourning while the Punjab Bar Council announced a complete boycott of the courts across the province today.

Lawyers’ organization also appealed to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to adjourn all hearings without proceedings.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), however, will conduct urgent cases.

On Monday afternoon, panic ensued at the PHC when a man shot and killed senior advocate Abdul Latif Afridi in the bar room of the high court. The suspect Adnan was immediately apprehended by the police.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ijaz Khan issued the notice to form the committee to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the accused Adnan presented before the local court of Peshawar today, where he was handed over to the police on two-day physical remand.

CJP says Latif Afridi’s killing, a big loss

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial expressed grief over the brutal killing of SCBA president, stated that the incident marks a huge loss to the judicial fraternity.

He added that Afridi had been a person of great personality, and his sudden murder left me shocked and saddened.

Funeral offered

Funeral of Abdul Latif Afridi had been offered in Hayatabad Peshawar.

Federal Minister of Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Qaiser Rashid Khan, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and other leaders attended the funeral.