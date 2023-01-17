WATCH: Sony brings back nostalgia with launch of new Walkman music players

Sony, the iconic Japanese electronics brand, is bringing back memories of the good old days with the launch of two new Walkman music players, the Sony Walkman A-300 and ZX-700.

The Walkman, first introduced in 1979, revolutionized the way people listened to music, becoming synonymous with portable music during the 80s and 90s.

The Walkman A-300, priced at ¥46,000 (around Rs81860), is a throwback to the classic Walkman with its custom Qualcomm chip with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of built-in storage for high-resolution audio tracks in Sony’s proprietary NativeDSD format, and features such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless streaming.

The device also utilizes the company’s DSEE Extreme digital audio upscaling technology, which uses AI algorithms to enhance audio streams, all accessed through a 3.6-inch, 720p touch display, reminiscent of the classic Walkman design.

The Walkman ZX-700, targeted at audiophiles, is a modern twist on the classic device, coming with a 4.4mm ‘balanced’ port, which reduces the risk of electromagnetic interference and ensures high-quality audio output.

The device also features an inbuilt amplifier and a 5-inch, 720p touch display with Android 12 running underneath. The ZX-700 is priced at ¥104,500, or around Rs185966, and comes with 64GB of native audio storage.

These new Walkman music players are sure to bring back fond memories for those who grew up with the classic Walkman, while introducing a new generation to the convenience and nostalgia of portable music.

The devices have not been officially announced for release in Pakistan, but Sony has not ruled out the possibility of them hitting the market in the near future.