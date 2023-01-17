Battle for Karachi mayor: PTI proposes JI to form coalition to oust PPP from race

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday proposed Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to form a coalition to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi.

A senior PTI member held a telephonic conversation with JI Ameer Sirajul Haq in which he asked coalition against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which bagged 93 seats in Karachi local government (LG) elections.

Following this, Sirajul Haq scheduled the party meeting today (Tuesday) for consultation over PTI’s offer.

He refuted rumors of Sindh Labor Minister Saeed Ghani contacted him and called rumors baseless.

PPP emerged as the largest party in Karachi LG elections with 93 seats while JI secured second position with 86 seats followed by PTI with 40 seats.

At least 124 votes are required to elect Karachi mayor, and so no single party is in a position to get their candidate elected to the key position.

In such a case, PPP will either have to form an alliance with JI or PTI to get their own mayor, but if JI and PTI join hands; they will get in a position to form local government.

Seats were snatched: Hafiz Naeem

JI Karachi chief and mayoral candidate announced fighting legal and political battle to retain at least 10 seats that were ‘snatched’ from them by PPP.

In a video circulating on social media, he said that the real results were different and JI won at least 10 more seats in different UCs of Karachi.

He claimed having signed forms 11 and 12 of such constituencies.

The JI city chief announced that they will fight tooth and nail to retain their ‘snatched’ seats.