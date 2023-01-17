Jamaat sweeps Karachi’s district central

In Karachi’s district central, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has emerged as the single largest political party after winning 39 union committee seats out of the 42 up for grabs.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) bagged three seats while the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) failed to win even a single seat despite the fact the district had elected provincial and national assembly members from areas comprising the district in the 2018 general elections, subsequent by-elections and saw one of the largest gathering’s of the party anywhere in the country following the April 10 expulsion of Imran Khan following a vote of no confidence.

However, the PTI did finish as the runner-up in many constituencies.

In Gulberg town, UC-1 Shafiq Colony JI candidate Asim Ali Makhdoomi won the seat by bagging 3,139 votes while PTI’s Fida Hussain was second with 2,396 votes.

In Gulberg Town UC-2 Samanabad, JI’s Faisal Sheikh won with 5,567 votes, while PTI’s Mohsin came second with 2,631 votes.

It was a similar story in Gulberg Town UC-3 where JI’s Afaq Baig won with 4,483 votes, while PTI’s Muhammad Saleem got 2,168 votes.

JI candidate Syed Matiullah Hussaini won from Central Gulberg Town UC-4 Naseerabad with 4,228 votes, followed by PTI’s Muhammad Imran Alam Siddiqui with 3,433 votes.

JI candidate Muhammad Iqbal won the central Nazimabad town UC-1 Paposh Nagar with 4,633 votes, while PTI’s Muhammad Ashraf Jabbar came second with 1,980 votes.

In Central Nazimabad Town UC-2, Kashifuddin Shamsi of JI won with 3,842 votes, while PTI’s Almas Baig got 1,505 votes.

In Central Nazimabad Town UC-7 Gulbahar, JI candidate Muhammad Saleem won with 1,618 votes, while PTI’s Vasta Ahmed came second with 820 votes.

JI candidate Syed Shah Muhammad Kamal won from Central Nazimabad Town UC-5 Rizvia Society with 3,179 votes, followed by PTI’s Muhammad Shahbaz Raza Naqvi with 2,244 votes.

In Central North Nazimabad Town UC-5, JI candidate Naveed Zafar won with 3,714 votes while PTI’s Javed Alam Siddiqui secured 1,910 votes.

JI candidate Muhammad Atif Baqai won the seat from Central North Nazimabad Town UC-7 with 6,099 votes, while PTI’s Saif Bari got 4,100 votes.

JI candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman won with 6,388 votes while PPP’s Sahibzada Khan secured 949 votes.

JI candidate Dil Mohammad won from Central North Nazimabad Town UC-9 with 3,747 votes, while PTI’s Awal Khan secured 1,977 votes.

In Central North Nazimabad UC-10, JI candidate Sohaib Jamal won with 2,621 votes, while PTI’s Malik Umar Daraz came second with 2,427 votes.

Sajid Hasan of JI was elected chairman with 1,768 votes while PPP’s Muhammad Naveed came second with 1,636 votes.

JI candidate Muhammad Ahmer Khan won uc-2 in Central New Karachi Town with 2,380 votes, followed by PTI’s Malik Ahsan with 2,347 votes.

JI Muhammad Ali Arshad was elected chairman from Central New Karachi Town UC-3 with 2,263 votes, while PTI’s Muhammad Owais Ansari came second with 2,228 votes.

JI Atta-ur-Rehman Ansari won with 2,039 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Ahmed Raza secured 1,168 votes.

PPP’s Rehmat Ali won from Central Karachi Town UC-6 with 806 votes.

In Central Karachi Town UC-8, Khalid Mahmood of JI was elected with 3,403 votes while PTI’s Farhan Saleem Ghauri came second with 1,617 votes.

In Central Karachi Town UC-9, JI Abbas Sheikh won with 2,135 votes, followed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s Mohsin Ali with 1,219 votes.

In Central Karachi Town UC-10, JI’s Faisal Ahmed was elected chairman with 4,958 votes, while TLP’s Muhammad Yousuf got 2,039 votes.

Ghazanfar Ali Khan of JI won with 3,249 votes while PTI’s Jamil Ismail came second with 1,660 votes.

JI candidate Obaid Ahmed won from Central Liaquatabad Town UC-4 Musa Colony by securing 1,818 votes, while PTI’s Zahoor Hassan got 1,260 votes.

In Central Liaquatabad Town UC-5, JI’s Qutbuddin was elected chairman with 1,814 votes, while PTI’s Muhammad Umar came second with 933 votes.