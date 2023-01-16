How will Karachi, Hyderabad’s mayor be elected?

Once the final results for local bodies elections in major urban areas of Sindh are announced, the next phase for the local government system will begin, in which mayors of cities will be elected.

The Sindh Local Government Act 2013, suggests that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation consists of 367 Union Council Chairmen, 246 of whom will be elected through direct elections.

The remaining 121 seats comprise reserved seats including 81 for women, 12 seats each for laborers, minorities and the youth.

Later these elected members would in turn elect a mayor and deputy mayor.

The Metropolitan Corporation so constituted shall elect a Mayor and Deputy Mayor from amongst its members elected by [show of hands].

According to the initial results of the local body election, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in the lead, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is a close second and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is third.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMl-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM) have also gained some seats, besides independent candidates have also secured a few seats.