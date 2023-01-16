France provides €120m for 128MW hydropower project in KP

The French government on Monday provided Pakistan a €120 million loan for the development of the 128 megawatt Keyal Khuwar Hydropower Project to develop clean, green energy source.

The Loan Financing Agreement documents in this regard were signed by Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and French Agency for Development (AFD) Country Director Philippe Steinmetz in Islamabad on Monday.

The French loan will support the facility, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), near the city of Pattan.

This soft loan will support the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in its mandate of hydroelectricity sector development in Pakistan.

The funding will also help enhance the competitiveness of renewable power generation thus promoting affordability and scaling up the energy supply.

These will be achieved while mitigating the impacts of power generation on climate and environment, in line with the policies of the government.

France, through the AFD is working in Pakistan, providing technical and financial support in the energy and urban development sector aiming at green investment in Pakistan.