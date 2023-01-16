Former PFF President Ashfaq blames FIFA NC for problems

Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) former President Ashfaq Hussain Shah blamed the FIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) on Monday, for delaying the elections and creating problem in PFF.

In a press conference in Lahore, Ashfaq Hussain stated that they left PFF and handed it over to NC but they were supposed to arrange elections, which NC did not do.

Ashfaq Hussain appealed to FIFA that elections should be held as soon as possible so that deserving people would be elected.

He disclosed that there were more than Rs. 160 million in PFF funds when he left and claimed that there would not be more than Rs 100 million now.

Ashfaq Hussain also accused NC head Haroon Malik of lying and creating drama in front of media, which resulted in PFF getting banned by FIFA.

In May 2022, the ban was removed again when Ashfaq Hussain handed over PFF to Haroon Malik. The NC head had shared his plan about revival of Football in Pakistan.

Ashfaq Hussain also told that he wrote a letter and also sent e-mail to FIFA but he was sent given any reply.

He added that he could protest with 700 people but did not want FIFA to ban PFF once again.