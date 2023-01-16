Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Wasim Akram’s son becomes MMA fighter in USA

Tahmoor shares his training videos on Instagram regularly
Samaa Web Desk Jan 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Wasim Akram with his son Tahmoor Akram on his graduation. PHOTO: Wasim Akram/Instagram</p>

Wasim Akram with his son Tahmoor Akram on his graduation. PHOTO: Wasim Akram/Instagram

<p>Tahmoor Akram shares his training videos on Instagram. PHOTO: Tahmoor Akram/Instagram</p>

Tahmoor Akram shares his training videos on Instagram. PHOTO: Tahmoor Akram/Instagram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s son was also playing a sports, but a different one from his father, as he has been sharing his training videos on social media.

Wasim Akram revealed in a recent interview that his son Tahmoor Akram lived in USA and studied there so his preferences were different and he became a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

Tahroom Akram often shared his training videos on his Instagram account, in which he was practicing boxing or doing kick practice.

Wasim Akram often shared pictures of his children on his social media accounts and wrote how proud he is of their achievements, whether they graduated from school or college.

wasim akram

Mixed Martial Arts

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div