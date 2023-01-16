Wasim Akram’s son becomes MMA fighter in USA

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s son was also playing a sports, but a different one from his father, as he has been sharing his training videos on social media.

Wasim Akram revealed in a recent interview that his son Tahmoor Akram lived in USA and studied there so his preferences were different and he became a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter.

Tahroom Akram often shared his training videos on his Instagram account, in which he was practicing boxing or doing kick practice.

Wasim Akram often shared pictures of his children on his social media accounts and wrote how proud he is of their achievements, whether they graduated from school or college.