Hussain Elahi, Chaudhary Wajahat discuss strategy to engineer trust motion against PM in leaked audio

An alleged audio leak of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders has surfaced in which Hussain Elahi and Chaudhary Wajahat can be heard devising a strategy to engineer a vote of confidence against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the audio, Hussain Elahi can be heard saying that Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) would need 173 votes to secure the vote of confidence.

“Moonis Elahi is the parliamentary leader (of PML-Q) in the National Assembly,” Hussain Elahi pointed out.

“They have three (lawmakers) and we have two (members),” Hussain Elahi claimed in the alleged audio.

Both leaders also discussed how they could ‘scare’ Ms Farrukh (female parliamentarian), so that she could disappear or go away and is unable to cast her vote for Shehbaz Sharif.

Hussain Elahi said he would give Moonis bhai an idea to send the female lawmaker on vacations.

He claimed that it would take 10 minutes to make the female member ‘disappear’.

Hussain Elahi even suggested to ‘dump’ the female legislator in Lahore ahead of possible trust vote against PM Shehbaz.

Recently, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi gave statements to bring a possible vote of confidence in the National Assembly against the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to note that PML-Q audio leak surfaced after series of purported audio leaks of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

Transcript

Below is a transcript of the audio:

Hussain Elahi: Our votes will not be counted in either side. They have to complete 186 members, 172…actually 173 members in the National Assembly. Our party is with them but Parliamentary Leader is Moonis (Elahi) bhai. But they have three members and we have two.

Wajahat Hussain: We will disappear the female (lawmaker).

Hussain Elahi: Yes, female (lawmaker) should be scare off.

Wajahat Hussain: Female (lawmaker) will be disappeared. We will asked her to go on vacations

Hussain Elahi: The female (legislator) has become an old person now and near to death. I will give an idea to Moonis bhai that he should send the female lawmaker to vacations

Wajahat Hussain: It will take only 10 minutes to disappear the female lawmaker. She could be dump in Lahore