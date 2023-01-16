After dissolving Punjab assembly: PTI kicks off election campaign

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched an unannounced election campaign in Punjab province just a few days after the Punjab legislature was dissolved in an effort to regain party control of major corridors.

On Monday, PTI local leaders organized a political rally in Gojra district that turned out to be little more than a corner meeting as all leaders were seen asking the public to vote for bat, (PTI’s election symbol).

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi declared during a rally that Pakistan would not prosper unless the people of Gojra, not foreign conspirators, decided the country’s path.

For the sake of Pakistan, he argued that Imran Khan must be re-elected as prime minister.

PTI’s chief spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that they would go to assembly to help the country’s common folk rather than retur to America as its slaves.

He said that on Imran’s orders, 86 MPAs and 127 MNAs had just tendered their resignations from the national and provincial assemblies, respectively.

“We will dissolve the KP assembly tomorrow,” he promised.

Speaking of inflation, he claimed that over the past nine months, the country had seen the worst inflation, with the price of flour reaching Rs155, the cost of drugs soaring, and Maryam and Bilawal hiding their faces in public.

People must re-elect PTI, he said, noting that it is not for PTI itself but rather for the common people.