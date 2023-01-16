Year of Rabbit: When will Chinese Lunar New Year 2023 be held?

The Chinese Lunar New Year, celebrated by approximately two billion people worldwide, marks the start of a new year on the lunar calendar.

This year, 2023, the holiday falls on January 22nd and marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

Unlike the Western / Gregorian New Year, the Lunar New Year is celebrated for a longer period of time, with the duration varying by culture.

In South Korea, the holiday known as Seollal is typically celebrated for three days, while in China, the Lunar New Year lasts for 15 days.

The Lunar New Year represents a time to let go of the past and embrace the new, with families coming together for feasts and cultural customs.

Cleaning one’s home and eating fish, for example, are traditions believed to bring good luck and abundance in the coming year.

Paying respects to older generations and receiving red envelopes with money are also significant aspects of the holiday.

In the Chinese Zodiac, the rabbit is associated with characteristics such as being caring, attentive to details, and successful in both career and social life.

With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, people of Asian cultures worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit and all the possibilities it brings.